PCN’s New Mixed-Use Plaza in The Bottom

The investment arm of Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PMCN) is developing a USD 3 million+ mixed-use complex along Paris Hill Road in The Bottom. The project will include six commercial units and six residential apartments, designed to blend modern functionality with traditional Saban architecture.

The development aims to shift The Bottom from purely an administrative center into a stronger economic hub — addressing a long-held perception that it received less investment attention than Windwardside. Residential units will target professionals like medical staff and government employees, helping ease the island’s housing pressures.

The project is part of PMCN’s broader Saba portfolio, which also includes Breadline Plaza and the newly opened Scenery Hotel. It will explore solar energy integration and pay homage to the historic Paris Hill Cottage that previously stood on the site. Construction is expected to take 14–20 months once underway.

BES Reporter