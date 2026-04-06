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PCN’s New Mixed-Use Plaza in The Bottom

April 6, 2026 Leave a comment

The investment arm of Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PMCN) is developing a USD 3 million+ mixed-use complex along Paris Hill Road in The Bottom. The project will include six commercial units and six residential apartments, designed to blend modern functionality with traditional Saban architecture.

Artist impression of the planned project, a mixed-use development planned for The Bottom that is expected to stimulate economic activity in Saba’s capital.
Disclaimer: Details shown in the renderings provided by PMCN may still change as part of final fine-tuning.
Illustration: PMCN

The development aims to shift The Bottom from purely an administrative center into a stronger economic hub — addressing a long-held perception that it received less investment attention than Windwardside. Residential units will target professionals like medical staff and government employees, helping ease the island’s housing pressures.

Drone photo showing the location for the new plaza. in The Bottom.
(Photo: Archive PMCN)

The project is part of PMCN’s broader Saba portfolio, which also includes Breadline Plaza and the newly opened Scenery Hotel. It will explore solar energy integration and pay homage to the historic Paris Hill Cottage that previously stood on the site. Construction is expected to take 14–20 months once underway.

BES Reporter

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