In recent weeks, comprehensive multidisciplinary inspections were conducted at the ports of Saba and St. Eustatius. These inspections involved thorough checks of all arriving passengers, their luggage, and the crew of the Makana Ferry, as well as the ferry itself.

Additionally, similar multidisciplinary inspections were carried out at two construction sites on Saba. During these checks, all employees present were scrutinized for proper residency documentation, and any indications of human trafficking were closely examined. These initiatives stem from the commitment of the RIEC’s cooperation partners to address subversion* more effectively in the ports and within the construction sector, particularly focusing on human trafficking and labor exploitation on the islands.

The inspections were conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Douane Caribbean Netherlands, the Public Entity Saba, the Coast Guard, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, with support from the RIEC CN (Regional Information and Expertise Center Caribbean Netherlands).

No violations were detected during these inspections, and no fines were imposed.

The RIEC CN plays a crucial role in addressing subversion* on Saba and St. Eustatius. By fostering collaboration and facilitating information sharing among various agencies, the RIEC CN enhances the effectiveness of inspections and interventions. This collaboration is vital for ensuring the safety and integrity of both the port and construction sectors. The RIEC CN acts as a central coordinator, connecting various partner agencies through information exchange, and supporting the planning and execution of joint inspections and preventive measures against undermining crime.

KPCN