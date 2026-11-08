MP Lewis (Sxm) seeks answers from Justice Minister on passenger’s release after firearms seizure (citing class justice).

Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairman of the Justice Committee Lyndon Lewis is requesting that Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling provide a written and public update on the seizure of three firearms at Princess Juliana International Airport and explain why the passenger was released after questioning.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as reported in Friday’s paper, “A woman arriving in St. Maarten on a flight from Saba was arrested after three firearms were found in her luggage. All weapons were confiscated, and the woman was released from police custody after questioning. The investigation into the importation of firearms into St. Maarten remains ongoing.”

“I’m asking the Minister to clarify who made the decision to release the suspect after questioning, what factors informed that decision, and whether any conditions were imposed. Why pictures of the confiscated firearms, including the make and caliber, were not published as customary.” MP Lewis said.

“Many persons in the community are shocked to hear that the suspect was released after questioning and that if it were a local public figure, they would have been remanded in police custody pending further investigation. This presumes to be another situation of Class Justice. The public deserves answers and a clear explanation of what can be disclosed at this stage, with full respect for the presumption of innocence and the integrity of the investigation,” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis is seeking clarification on whether investigators have established who owned the firearms and whether they obtained the required authorizations. He seeks clarification on the screening procedures in place for passengers and luggage on the Saba–Sint Maarten route and whether the relevant authorities are reviewing those procedures following the incident.

SMN News.