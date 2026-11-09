Island Council Member Saskia Janell Matthew calls for update on community safety following firearms incident

Recent reports that three firearms were discovered in the luggage of a passenger travelling from Saba to St. Maarten have renewed concerns about public safety and security on the island.

According to Island Council Member Saskia Janell Matthew, the incident has raised questions within the community and revived memories of the tragic events of September 2025, when Saba experienced a loss of life that left many residents shaken.

Matthew noted that public concerns about safety are understandable, particularly in light of the island’s recent history.

During a public meeting of the Island Council on September 18, 2025, she raised several questions regarding measures being taken to strengthen security and protect the community. While acknowledging that complex safety challenges cannot be resolved overnight, Matthew believes residents deserve to know what progress has been made since those discussions took place.

“More than a year later, and with another firearms-related incident drawing attention, it is reasonable for the public to receive an update on the steps that have been taken and the results achieved,” she said.

Matthew emphasized that maintaining security on Saba is a shared responsibility involving both local and national authorities. However, she stressed the importance of examining local measures and ensuring that systems in place continue to be evaluated and improved.

“No community can completely eliminate risk, and no security system can guarantee that incidents will never occur,” she stated. “However, authorities have a responsibility to identify risks, address vulnerabilities and continuously assess whether current measures are effective.”

She also highlighted the importance of transparency and communication between government and residents. According to Matthew, community members should be kept informed about efforts being made to safeguard the island, rather than relying on speculation or waiting for another incident to prompt public discussion.

The recent firearms discovery has once again brought questions of security, prevention and public communication to the forefront. As residents seek reassurance, calls are growing for updates on the measures implemented since last year’s discussions and for continued dialogue on how best to protect the island community.

Saskia Janell Matthew