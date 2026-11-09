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Sea to Scenery run: December 5th, Saba Say

November 9, 2026 Leave a comment

Saba Day weekend means Sea to Scenery. On Saturday 5 December you start at Cove Bay with your hand in the water and finish just below the top of Mount Scenery. About 6 kilometers and about 800 meters of climbing. Run it, walk it, or run until the steps and walk the rest, like most of us.

What: run or walk, from sea level to the top of Saba
When: Saturday 5 December, bib numbers 6:30 at Cove Bay, briefing 6:45, start 7:00
Where: Cove Bay, via Hell’s Gate and Windwardside, up the Mt. Scenery steps
Entry: $10, includes a bite and a drink together afterwards

Sign up here: https://www.event66.nl/sea-to-scenery/

A Saba Triathlon Foundation event, in collaboration with Event 66. You have been up there with us before. The mountain has not gotten any lower, but neither have you.

Next up after this one: the Saba Triathlon on Saturday 13 March 2027, swim, bike and run on Saba: https://www.event66.nl/saba-triathlon/

Hope to see you at the start!

Sporty greetings/Sportieve groet,

Jochem
www.event66.nl

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