Saba Shines at the 50th DEMA Show in New Orleans with Nine Readers Choice Awards

The island of Saba is taking part in the DEMA Show 2026, one of the world’s leading trade events for the diving industry, where it is showcasing its diving, natural beauty, and tourism offerings.

The island’s presence carries extra weight this year. Saba has received nine awards in Scuba Diving magazine’s Readers Choice Awards, up from seven last year.

Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers and Director of Tourism Courtney Hassell accepted the awards on the island’s behalf. Saba was recognized in the following categories:

Top 10 – Health of Marine Environment

One of the Best – Wall Diving

One of the Best – Big Animals

One of the Best – Advanced Diving

One of the Best – Underwater Photography

One of the Best – Macro Life

One of the Best – Best Value

One of the Best – Best Overall

One of the Best – Beginners

The wide range of categories shows Saba’s appeal to divers of all levels, from beginners to advanced divers looking for dramatic walls, rich marine life, and strong photography opportunities.

Saba is represented at the show by Saba Tourism, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel, and Scenery Hotel. Together they are promoting the island as a distinctive Caribbean destination with world-class diving, warm hospitality, and a commitment to protecting its natural environment.

The show gives Saba a valuable chance to build relationships with international dive operators, industry partners, and diving enthusiasts. Beyond its dive sites, the island offers an authentic Caribbean experience, with unspoiled landscapes, scenic hiking trails, charming villages, and boutique accommodations.

With nine awards and a strong presence at DEMA’s 50th edition, Saba continues to strengthen its position in the international diving market.

PES