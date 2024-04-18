Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten will visit to Saba on April 22-24

Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten will pay a working visit to Saba and St. Eustatius from 22 to 26 April.

Schouten will arrive on Saba on Monday. On Wednesday evening, 24 April, she will continue her journey to St. Eustatius. On both islands, the minister will enter into discussions with the Executive Council, the Island Council, the public entity, and the RCN unit SZW.

Important topics are daycare and the increase in the minimum wage. In addition, she visits various social organizations on the islands, including childcare organizations, sheltered workshops, and voluntary organizations. Here she will discuss the quality and financing of childcare, the importance of volunteers for the community, suitable work for everyone, and social issues for young people.