Memorial Day Observed on Saba

On Monday, May 4, Saba honored the lives lost during World War II at its annual Memorial Day observance. Held under this year’s theme, “Lest We Forget,” the ceremony called upon us to remember the vast impacts of war and the importance of upholding peace.

The event, organized by Policy Advisor Shaigan Marten of the Department of Community Development and Culture, opened with a moving drum performance by the Riddim Nation Youth Drum Band, followed by an opening prayer delivered by Pastor Liburd.

The Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) Youth Choir performed a musical tribute, after which members of the Saba Leos read aloud the names of war victims born on Saba. Students of SCS also recited the poem “Saba Remembers” by M.K. Authors, adding a heartfelt reflection to the ceremony.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addressed attendees, emphasizing the significance of remembrance, stating, “We gather not simply because history asks it of us, but because remembrance is a duty. We remember because freedom was never guaranteed. Peace was never freely given. Both have been secured, again and again, through sacrifice, courage, and profound loss.”

Governor Johnson further noted, “In a world where conflict and division still exist, Dodenherdenking calls upon us to remain vigilant. It asks us to stand firmly for humanity, to choose understanding over prejudice, and to recognize that peace must be nurtured every day.”

Recognition was also given to firefighters and their enduring service, in observance of International Firefighter’s Day.

A wreath-laying ceremony followed, allowing participants an opportunity to pay their respects. At 2:00 p.m., the gathering observed two minutes of silence in remembrance of those whose lives were lost. This moment coincided with the commemoration in the Netherlands, where silence is observed at 8:00 p.m. (NL time), during a national ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam.

Also in attendance were members of the Health, Welfare and Sport Committee of the Second Chamber, as part of their working visit to Saba.

The ceremony concluded with the sounding of sirens by members of the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, giving a solemn close to the observance.

PES