Island Council Raises Several Community Concerns during Island Council Meeting

During the Central Committee and Island Council meeting held on April 21, 2026, several key topics were discussed, including road safety, cost of living, border security, and the proposed Language Policy for Saba.

Language Policy

The proposed Language Policy, developed by the Department of Community Development and Culture, is a multiannual plan that recognizes language as an essential tool for promoting inclusion, dignity, and justice on Saba. It also seeks to establish a structured framework for language instruction and support across the island.

The policy emphasizes the importance of multilingualism, incorporates cultural input, and outlines goals to expand multilingual proficiency. While it maintains a strong focus on Dutch language instruction and education, it also recognizes Saban English as an essential part of the island’s cultural identity.

Council members raised several questions, particularly regarding the role of technology in language education and existing deficiencies in Dutch instruction. A follow-up meeting will be scheduled to allow for further feedback, after which the policy will be presented again at a future Island Council meeting.

During the Island Council meeting, the members brought forward various topics.

ICM Rolando Wilson

Island Council Member Rolando Wilson raised several issues, including the expansion of the Island Council and the logistical considerations for accommodating additional members. Commissioner Bruce Zagers explained that these factors have been taken into account and the support needed from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations to move forward has been secured.

Wilson further highlighted concerns about noise pollution, especially from scooters. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson indicated that he is addressing this issue as part of his ongoing discussions with the police and the Prosecutor’s Office. ICM Wilson also asked what solutions are in place to address the high cost of living, calling for measures to provide relief to residents, and he emphatically expressed his desire for every Saban, particularly young Sabans, to be able to own their own homes in the future.

ICM Elsa Peterson

Island Council Member Elsa Peterson called attention to a motion that was unanimously passed three years ago focused on creating a policy for student support related to tuition and housing that could not be funded by typical student financing. Commissioner Eviton Heyliger announced that the next ICM will present this policy after finalizing and reviewing the necessary budgetary adjustments.

Additionally, while acknowledging the dedication and care of childcare staff, ICM Peterson raised growing concerns about the current lack of capacity at Absolute Childcare. Commissioner Heyliger assured that the organization has hired eight new staff members to fill the positions.

ICM Peterson also raised road safety as a major concern. In response, Commissioner Zagers stated that they had conducted a risk analysis, which identified several high-risk areas. Planned improvements include road widening, the installation of sidewalks, and enhanced lighting near the Arawak Hotel, with work expected to begin before the summer.

ICM Vito Charles

Island Council Member Vito Charles focused on mobility, infrastructure, and connectivity. He inquired about the status of the mobility plan, including parking and road safety measures, stating that mobility needs to be given more attention, given the recent increase in traffic on the island, and more should be done to mitigate this.

Efforts are ongoing to improve connectivity, including discussions with operators to create additional routes, though cooperation from border control remains necessary.

Charles also referenced the $30 million recently allocated to the BES islands, and the need for collaboration among the councils and, more broadly, among the three islands to effectively access and utilize available funding.

ICM Saskia Matthew

Island Council Member Saskia Matthew raised concerns about response times from the Executive Council and the effectiveness of communication regarding plans and projects to the public. She also referenced the high cost of living and inquired about the progress of the price transparency decree, with Commissioner Zagers noting that most businesses on the island are aligned with the requirements.

Border security and harbor safety remained significant matters for ICM Matthew, referencing previous discussions by the councils on enhancing security and technology at the ports of entry, specifically measures that the local government could implement.

Commissioner Zagers highlighted the challenges of monitoring incoming cargo, particularly without commercial scanners, and noted that both the current and new harbor are being assessed to determine how monitoring can be improved. In addition, Island Governor Johnson referenced a joint letter submitted by the BES islands on February 9, 2026, noting that the matter of border security has received attention at the level of the Second Chamber and calling for the Island Council to maintain focus on this issue.

Matthew also requested that an execution plan for the governing program be clearly communicated to the Island Council and the public. Commissioner Zagers indicated that this plan will be presented at the next Island Council meeting.

PES