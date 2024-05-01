The Department of Community Development and Culture on behalf of the Public Entity Saba, is inviting the Public to attend the May 4th Memorial Day Ceremony at “the Bunk” Memorial Site in The Bottom. The Ceremony will begin at 1:30pm.

Later that evening at 6pm, the department will host a Movie Night in honor of Memorial and Liberation Day at The Spot. Everyone is welcome to join as we screen “Return to the Hiding Place,” a suspense-filled and action-packed World War II drama about Dutch teenagers who risk their lives to oppose the Nazis and save innocent Jews during the Holocaust.

GIS