Dutch Supreme Court and ECHR reps visit SSS islands

Repre­sentatives of the Dutch Supreme Court and the European Court of Hu­man Rights (ECHR) paid a working visit to St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eu­statius last week.

The delegation consisted of Dutch Supreme Court Attorney-General Edwin Bleichrodt and ECHR judge Jolien Schukking, who is appointed to the Strasbourg, France-based human rights court on be­half of the Dutch kingdom. They were accompanied on the visit by Joint Court of Justice judge Sigmar Car­melia.

In St. Maarten, the del­egation met with Governor Ajamu Baly and Ombuds­man Gwendolien Mossel. They also visited the Point Blanche prison, and talked with judges based in St. Maarten, the Dean of the Bar Association, and the St. Maarten Solicitor-General.

In Saba and St. Eustatius, the group met with Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and St. Eusta­tius Island Governor Alida Francis. They also visited the police cells and court­houses of both islands, and spoke with the respective police chiefs.

The working visit was combined with visits to museums and island tours. The delegation was hosted on three islands by Joyse Daniel, Tara de Oliveira, Scarlet Lopez and Monique Brown, all employees of the Joint Court of Justice.

The working visit of Ble­ichrodt and Schukking is now continuing in Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire.

