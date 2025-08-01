Lazzy Boy is crowned Saba Road March King

Jonas “Lazzy Boy” Charles was crowned Saba Carnival’s Road March King on Wednesday after an energetic performance of his song “Unbothered”.

A long-time Road March competitor, Lazzy Boy championed the night, gar­nering a total of 213 points from the judges. His com­petition included Cheyenne “Soca Queen” Geerman, whose song, “We Can’t Let It Get Away” garnered 203 points. Third place went to Lorna “Singing Lorna” Simmons, who received 165 points for her song “They Say”. Coming in fourth was Elvis “The Entertainer” Levenston, whose per­formance of “Groove on Something” received 153 points from the judges.

At only 10 years old and standing on 208 points, Mason “Hype Kid” Hassell took the Jr. Road March title with his song “Ener­gy”. Hype Kid beat out the defending Jr. Road March

Queen Je’Mya Massiah, who came in second with her song “Back Again”, which received 192 points. Third place went to Jeriel Coffie, who garnered 154 points with “The Magical Train”.

The event was organ­ised by Elements of Saba Foundation. The night also featured dances, a perfor­mance by Nacio Sutton of Sweet Pan, and a song by Ebony Empress.

“Congratulations to each contender who left such an impressive mark on each of us. We are beam­ing with pride by what we can achieve when we work together,” said Elements of Saba representative Mo­nique Wilson. “[We — Ed.] aim to highlight Saban her­itage, culture and talent in various forms. We encour­age community members to believe in themselves and take the first step as we sup­port you in the process.”

