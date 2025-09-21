Large-scale search operation on Saba in connection with ongoing murder case

Today, Sunday September 21, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES, a large-scale search operation took place on Saba in connection with an ongoing murder case. The search was carried out in close cooperation between the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and 28 Caribbean soldiers from the Caribbean Defense Command, who were present on Saba at the time for the annual hurricane emergency response exercise.

The deployment of these soldiers, made possible by the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor, made an important contribution to the progress and efficiency of the search operation.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office BES would like to express its gratitude to all those involved who helped. In particular, special thanks go to the Caribbean Defense Forces and the Caribbean soldiers for their rapid and professional support.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will provide further information at a later time if possible.

OM BES.