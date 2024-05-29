Labour dispute mediator appointed for BES islands

Acting Kingdom Repre­sentative Jan Helmond, in agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, recently appointed Richard Arends to the position of labour dispute mediator for Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

As of July 1, Arends will succeed Anselmo Pontilius, who has been in the role since 2014.

The mediator can help to manage disputes between businesses and employees to prevent strikes and pro­tests. The mediator also helps to establish collective labour agreements and can organise a referendum at the request of employers, employees or trade unions. A referendum determines which trade association or union is designated by the majority of employees to represent them.

Additionally, the media­tor can be asked to advise the Dutch government on labour and political issues. The mediator does not have a role in individual disputes.

Persons wishing to appeal to the mediator can do so by sending an e-mail to arbeidszaken@rijksdien­stcn.com or by calling tel. +599-715-8888 or +599­795-5107.

