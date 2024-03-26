Kingdom Relations Committee calls attention to dossiers concerning islands

The Permanent Kingdom Relations Committee of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament urged five other committees to pay more attention to issues concerning the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom in five letters sent out on Monday, March 25.
In a letter to the Permanent Committee for Economic Affairs and Climate, the Kingdom Relations Committee emphasises the importance of the dossiers Electricity and Drinking Water BES and requests a follow-up on the climate conference held in Aruba.
Kingdom Relations Committee Chairman Week Paulusma also informs the Committee of Infrastructure and Water Management of its debate with the State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and the Minister of Climate and Energy on climate in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.
In its letter to the Permanent Committee Infrastructure and Water Management, the Kingdom Relations Committee calls attention to the dossier Public Service Obligation (PSO) for flights to and from Saba and St. Eustatius. According to Paulusma, “This concerns an important dossier that has a direct impact on life on Saba and St. Eustatius, where people are dependent on flights to St. Maarten for primary necessities (such as healthcare).”
A letter also went out to the Permanent Committee for Defence, in which the importance of the dossier Coast Guard for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean is emphasised and an invitation to the round table discussion Geopolitical and Safety Developments in the Kingdom on Wednesday, April 3, is extended.
The Permanent Committee for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality received a let ter on the importance of the Nature and Environment Policy Caribbean Netherlands.
In the fifth letter, the Kingdom Relations Committee urges the Permanent Committee for Public Health, Welfare and Sport to plan a committee debate on the Caribbean Netherlands.
“On the agenda of this to-be-planned debate are documents from November 2022. The Kingdom Relations Committee asks you to plan this debate as quickly as possible, considering the importance of the topics on the agenda and the many issues that the islands face in this dossier,” wrote Paulusma on behalf of the committee.
The Daily Herald.