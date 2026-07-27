Junior Roadmarch Winner 2026: KJ

What an incredible night of music, talent, culture, and unforgettable performances!
The 2026 Jr. & Sr. Roadmarch Competition was a night filled with excitement and legendary displays that will surely be remembered!
JUNIOR ROADMARCH WINNER KJ
Winning Song: “Enjoy Yourself”
236 Points
Hype Kid — 234 Points
Mya — 233 Points
Congratulations to all our amazing junior contenders!
SENIOR ROADMARCH WINNER King Fyah
Winning Song: “All In Your Mind”
264 Points
Daddy Slim — 251 Points
Soca Queen — 234 Points
Lazzy-B — 226 Points
Singing Lorna — 222 Points
Eric — 190 Points
A NIGHT OF LEGENDS!
The evening was made even more special with legendary performances featuring four past Calypso winners who graced the stage and reminded us of the incredible musical legacy of our community:
The Mighty Tall Man, Singing Lorna, King Trini, The Man Bob.
Special Guest was the legendary King Beau Beau from St. Maarten
Elements of Saba.