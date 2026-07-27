Junior Roadmarch Winner 2026: KJ

What an incredible night of music, talent, culture, and unforgettable performances!

The 2026 Jr. & Sr. Roadmarch Competition was a night filled with excitement and legendary displays that will surely be remembered!

JUNIOR ROADMARCH WINNER KJ

Winning Song: “Enjoy Yourself”

236 Points

Hype Kid — 234 Points

Mya — 233 Points

Congratulations to all our amazing junior contenders!

SENIOR ROADMARCH WINNER King Fyah

Winning Song: “All In Your Mind”

264 Points

Daddy Slim — 251 Points

Soca Queen — 234 Points

Lazzy-B — 226 Points

Singing Lorna — 222 Points

Eric — 190 Points

A NIGHT OF LEGENDS!

The evening was made even more special with legendary performances featuring four past Calypso winners who graced the stage and reminded us of the incredible musical legacy of our community:

The Mighty Tall Man, Singing Lorna, King Trini, The Man Bob.

Special Guest was the legendary King Beau Beau from St. Maarten

Elements of Saba.