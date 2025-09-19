Island Council approves 2nd budget amendment and implementation report

On September 18, the Executive Council of Saba presented the 2nd Budget Amendment and Implementation Report to the Island Council during the Central Committee Meeting.

During the Island Council Meeting which followed, the Island Council formally approved the amendment and report, which covers the period from April to June 2025.

Commissioner of Finance Bruce Zagers presented the amendment and report, which includes updates on various initiatives, such as:

Housing units for new ATMs

Continued renovations to the Hyacinth House

Additional financial support for the upcoming Saba Day celebrations, including the installation of a commemorative bust of Captain John Esmond Matthew Levenston, in line with a motion presented by Island Council Member Julio Every during the July 10 meeting.

During the Island Council Meeting, a moment of silence was observed in honor of Sheldon Johnson, who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident on Friday, September 12. The event has deeply impacted the community.

“I want to emphasize that violence should never be condoned, and it is never the answer,” said Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. “Saba is known for standing together in difficult times, and we must now come together to uplift one another. That is the strength of our island and our people.”

ICM Saskia Matthew echoed the collective grief felt throughout the community and stressed the need for concrete measures to ensure public safety. Matthew raised concerns regarding:

The spread of misinformation and fear

Prevention of high-risk individuals from settling on the island

Community concerns related to incoming workers for the harbor project

Internal reviews to identify any institutional failures

ICM Vito Charles also referenced the BES joint letter, signed by the Island Council earlier this year addressed to the Minister of Justice and Security, following a similar incident on Bonaire.

Governor Johnson explained that due to the incident being under an active criminal investigation, limited information can be shared at this time. He noted that the case is being handled by the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM). Discussions regarding internal reviews will take place within the “driehoek” (triangle consultation between the Governor, Police, and Prosecutor), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Security.

All workers associated with the harbor project have also undergone standard police background checks as part of the IND process, and emergency services have been fully briefed and are prepared to respond swiftly at the site. Governor Johnson also acknowledged staffing shortages within Customs and that the BES islands have long pushed for improvements.

