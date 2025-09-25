SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Information Session for Social NGOs on Saba – October 10th

September 25, 2025 Leave a comment

Dear Social NGOs on Saba,

We are pleased to announce our upcoming visit to Saba, where we will be hosting an information session on the funding policies of our three cooperating foundations: Oranje Fonds, Kansfonds, and Kinderpostzegels.

Information Session Details

Date: Friday, October 10th, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM
Location: Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

Individual Meeting Opportunities

Before the information session, we have limited time slots available for in-person meetings. If you would like to schedule a one-on-one discussion, please indicate your interest as soon as possible.

Meeting availability: 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM
Booking: Reserve your meeting time at: https://doodle.com/bp/samenwerkendefondsencaribensfc/sfc-in-person-meeting
(Please select the Friday option)

Note: Online meetings and phone calls remain available as alternatives if in-person slots are full.

RSVP and Contact Information

For RSVP or meeting inquiries:
Email: saba@samenwerkendefondsencariben.org

We look forward to seeing and speaking with you (again)!

Kind regards / Vriendelijke groeten / Saludos,

Fleur Hermanides
Project Coordinator Sint Maarten, St. Eustatius, Saba

