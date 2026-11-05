Immigration chain explores closer cooperation and new technology at Bonaire conference

Organisations involved in the Caribbean Netherlands immigration chain met on Bonaire for their annual mini conference, focusing on how to cooperate better, work smarter, and use new technology responsibly. Director-General of the Migration Chain Esther Pijs and Island Governor John Soliano attended as speakers.

The event looked back on the chain’s launch on 10-10-10 and its development since, including progress on actions from earlier meetings and the “Moving Forward Together” theme of the 2025 conference. Contributions came from, among others, former Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Statistics Netherlands, and the Ministry of Justice and Security.

Innovation was a major topic. Speakers from the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) and the SBIR Programme discussed AI and chat functions in work processes, and participants considered whether technologies such as AI, drones, algorithms, and biometric identification could make the chain’s work more effective.

In breakout sessions, participants discussed new ways of working and integrated partnerships, involving external parties such as civil-society organizations or private service providers, and applying new technologies. The aim was to see how greater information exchange and closer collaboration could strengthen the chain.

The conference was organized by the Repatriation and Departure Service, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, IND CN and the Ministry of Justice and Security’s Migration Policy Department.

RCN