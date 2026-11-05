A well known woman in Saba arrested at Princess Juliana Airport after three firearms found in luggage on flight from Saba

Last Tuesday, a female passenger arriving on a flight from Saba was intercepted at Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten by the Alfa Team after authorities discovered firearms in her belongings.

721news contacted the Public Prosecutor’s Office for official confirmation of the incident. In a statement to 721news, the office said:

“A woman arriving in Sint Maarten on a flight from Saba was arrested after three firearms were found in her luggage. All weapons were confiscated, and the woman was released from police custody after questioning.

The investigation into the importation of the firearms into Sint Maarten remains ongoing.”

The incident raises questions about security screening at Saba’s Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport. Authorities have not yet explained how the passenger was able to board a flight to Sint Maarten with three firearms in her belongings, prompting scrutiny of whether departing passengers undergo physical or scanner-based checks at the airport.

No further details were provided on the case. Sint Maarten authorities continue efforts to combat the illegal importation of firearms on the island.

721 News.