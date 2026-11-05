Maritime Historical Museum Curaçao Visits Harry L. Johnson Museum

Representatives of the Maritime Historical Museum Curaçao paid a visit to the Harry L. Johnson Museum during their stay on Saba, a meeting that brought two Caribbean heritage institutions closer together.

Michaela Kuckelkorn and Stephan Smeets of the Maritime Historical Museum Curaçao were given a wonderful and extensive tour by Pamela Whitfield. Both visitors were particularly impressed by the passion and enthusiasm with which she shares the rich history of Saba.

In a personal and welcoming way, the museum offers a fascinating glimpse into island life in earlier times. It also highlights the importance of preserving these stories, traditions, and cultural heritage for future generations.

The visit was more than an introduction to Saba’s past. It also gave both sides the chance to exchange experiences and ideas about the work that takes place behind the scenes at their respective museums.

The Harry L. Johnson Museum Saba and the Maritime Historical Museum Curaçao will stay in contact to keep sharing knowledge and experiences. Wherever possible, they also intend to support one another in preserving and presenting the historical heritage of their islands.

Two islands, each with its own unique history, united by the same passion for keeping the past alive for future generations.

Maritime Historical Museum Curaçao