Hylkema Wins Saba Triathlon as Athletes Compete Across Island Course

Athletes from across the region took part Saturday morning in the annual Saba Triathlon, an event that once again combined sport with the island’s distinctive terrain and strong community involvement.

Participants completed a course consisting of swimming, cycling and running across various parts of the island. Volunteers and local organizations assisted in preparing both the land and marine sections of the race, helping ensure safe conditions for competitors.

The men’s overall race was won by Alwin Hylkema, who finished in 1:51:41.5. He was followed by Carlos Franco in second place with a time of 1:56:35.0, while Peter Johnson completed the podium in third at 2:02:41.0. The fastest female participant, Sofia Mondaini, finished in a time of 2:11:02.7.

Following the race, participants gathered in The Bottom for the award ceremony, where winners received prizes and congratulations from organizers and spectators. Social media reactions highlighted appreciation for both the organization and the volunteers who supported the event.

Notable event

The Saba Triathlon has grown into one of the island’s notable sporting activities, drawing competitors and visitors while also showcasing Saba’s natural surroundings. Organizers and supporting groups, including local conservation volunteers, were widely thanked by participants for their efforts in making the event possible.

BES-Reporter.com