D66 demands solution to BES justice staff shortage

Dutch coalition partner D66 is de­manding solutions for a structural lack of personnel in the police and law enforcement system on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (so-called BES). The questions follow a call from their Island Governors to the House of Representatives and the Senate of Parliament and the new Jetten (D66) Cabinet in The Hague.

“The desired and acceptable level of legal protection for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands is under pressure. (…) As independent officials responsible for public order, we experience the consequences of the shortcomings in the judicial system in our daily prac­tice,” the three governors wrote.

D66 Member of Parliament (MP) Heera Dijk wants to know whether the Dutch government recognises the problems. “What is the most recent status regarding the staffing of police, judicial, and security personnel on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, expressed in full-time equivalents (FTEs), occupied versus open posi­tions, and the relationship to the policy objective?” She specifically asks what steps have been taken to re­solve the staffing shortage.

Dijk is also curious about the accessibility of the ju­diciary and the presence of weapons on the islands, which were also topics mentioned by the authorities.

The Daily Herald.