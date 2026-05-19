Harry L. Johnson Museum Celebrates International Museum Day 2026.

On May 18th, 2026, the Harry L. Johnson Museum in Saba proudly celebrated International Museum Day for the very first time with a meaningful and heartwarming cultural event that brought generations together in the spirit of unity, heritage, and storytelling.

The event was initiated and organized by Pamela Meijvogel-Whitfield of the Harry L. Johnson Museum and was held in observance of this year’s International Museum Day theme, “Museums Uniting a Divided World.” In keeping with the theme, the museum hosted an intergenerational storytelling afternoon that united seniors from the Life Center with children from the afternoon school program.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Harry L. Johnson Museum grounds under the gazebo, the afternoon became a memorable cultural exchange where the older generation shared treasured memories and stories of life in Saba from years gone by. The seniors spoke about traditional ways of life, customs, culture, family life, community values, and their personal experiences growing up on Saba connecting the past with the present and future generations.

The children listened attentively and engaged warmly with the seniors, creating a beautiful atmosphere of learning, appreciation, and togetherness. The event highlighted the important role museums play in preserving cultural heritage while also creating spaces where communities can connect, learn from one another, and strengthen bonds across generations.

Mrs. Meijvogel-Whitfield hosted the gathering and helped create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for all in attendance. Mr. Glenn Holm, president of the Harry L. Johnson Memorial Foundation, was also present and expressed his pleasure in seeing such a meaningful event take place at the museum.

Refreshments were served and both the seniors and children thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon’s activities.

Mrs. Meijvogel-Whitfield described the event as a beautiful cultural experience, filled with warmth, laughter, storytelling, and community spirit.

Mrs. Meijvogel-Whitfield said to be proud to have hosted this International Museum Day celebration and looks forward to continuing initiatives that preserve Saba’s heritage while bringing people together through culture, history, and shared experiences.