Scenery Hotel Saba commissions solar energy system in sustainability push

Scenery Hotel Saba has taken a further step toward sustain­able operations with the commissioning of a new grid-tied solar energy sys­tem, aimed at reducing the property’s carbon footprint while maintaining its archi­tectural character.

The installation was car­ried out by energy solutions provider Dynaf Group, which operates across sev­eral islands in the Carib­bean Netherlands, includ­ing Saba.

The hotel, located in Windwardside, is owned by the Caribbean Netherlands Pension Fund (“Pensio­enfonds Caribisch Neder­land” PCN) and has posi­tioned itself as part of the island’s wider move toward environmentally respon­sible tourism.

According to project de­tails. the system comprises 170 high-efficiency 360Wp solar panels with a total installed capacity of 61.2 kWp, supported by a 70kW inverter. The panels were specially finished in a ter­racotta colour to blend with the hotel’s distinctive red-roof design.

Hotel management said the installation was de­signed to ensure energy efficiency without compro­mising the visual identity of the property, a key consid­eration in Saba’s protected built environment.

Dynaf Group general manager Werner van de Zilver said the project dem­onstrates that renewable energy can be integrated into existing architecture without altering aesthetic value.

“Sustainability does not have to come at the ex­pense of aesthetics,” he said. “On Saba, where visu­al character is so important, we ensured the solar panels blended seamlessly with the building’s design.”

The hotel said the initia­tive also supports its con­tinued pursuit of the internationally recognised Green Key certification, which promotes environ­mentally responsible tour­ism practices.

Beyond solar energy, Scenery Hotel Saba has also been expanding broad­er sustainability measures, including energy efficiency improvements, water con­servation efforts, waste reduction initiatives and community engagement in eco-tourism.

Dynaf Group, which pro­vides power and energy sys­tems across the region, said the project is intended to serve as a model for other properties on Saba consid­ering renewable energy in­vestments.

The Daily Herald.