Guardianship Council committed to ensuring payment of child support

Many parents fail to pay the court-mandated amount of child support on time, or do not pay it at all, and children suffer the consequences. This has prompted the CN Guardianship Council to pay extra attention to the collection of outstanding child support payments. The Council also aims to help parents meet their obligations by ensuring they are well informed.

Shared parental responsibility

Parents of children up to the age of 21 share responsibility for the costs of their children’s upbringing and care, even after they have separated. If parents are unable to reach an agreement on a support arrangement, the court can set an amount. In such cases, the CN Guardianship Council makes a calculation and submits a request to the court on behalf of one or both parents. This amount is based on what is needed for the child’s (or children’s) living expenses and what both parents can afford. The court then decides whether to award child support and, if so, how much.



The importance of child support

Child support is key for children’s development and their future. It ensures that, after parents separate, children continue to receive the basic needs such as food, clothing, school supplies, and leisure. Child support allows children to get what they need, provides stability, and helps prevent problems when parents clash. The money is for the child, not for the parent. The CN Guardianship Council therefore, calls on parents to take their responsibility seriously. Children should never suffer because of conflicts between adults.



CN Guardianship Council’s approach

Parents who have fallen behind on payments will receive a letter from the CN Guardianship Council shortly. The Council aims to work together with parents to find a solution, rather than immediately taking enforcement action such as wage garnishment or bailiff intervention. Where necessary, parents can decide to pay the arrears in instalments. The end goal is to ensure that child support reaches the children who depend on it as quickly as possible.

