Decree on financial and quality rules in childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

The Childcare Decree BES accompanying the Law Childcare BES was published on the 8 th of October. It

specifies the rules that apply from the 1 st of January 2026 to the quality, data exchange and financing

of childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The aim of the new legislation and regulations is to

provide good, safe and affordable childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands, so that every child has the

opportunity to develop to their full potential.

Quality requirements appropriate to the Caribbean context

The new legislation and regulations come into force on the 1 st of January 2026. Many quality rules

correspond to the requirements that are already applicable under the Childcare Island Ordinance(s).

These rules were discussed on several occasions during consultation sessions with childcare

organisations, parents and other stakeholders. On this basis, the rules were adapted to the Caribbean

context, where necessary. For example, the porch of a childcare centre is partially included as indoor

space when determining the number of children that can be accommodated. Furthermore, not all

employees are required to have at least a diploma at MBO level 3. A team qualification applies in the

course of which lower-qualified employees who are still in training, for example, can work in a childcare

centre alongside employees with a level 3 qualification.

In addition, the quality requirements were tightened up to prevent developmental and learning delays

in children. For example, a childcare centre must monitor the development of children and work with a

programme for pre-school education in daycare. The out-of-school care requires a varied programme of

activities that goes beyond simply doing homework. The legislation and regulations set out the

requirements that these programmes must meet.

Childcare financing

From the second quarter of 2026, the SZW Unit of RCN is paying the childcare compensation that

childcare organisations receive from the government. In the coming years, this compensation is

increasing, on top of annual indexation, for both daycare and out-of-school care. For the amounts go to

the website of the SZW Unit of RCN : www.rijksdienstcn.com/childcare.

The legislation and regulations also set out the financial rules and conditions for financing. For example,

a childcare centre only receives compensation for the care of a child if the parents and child are

registered as residents and the arrangements between the parents and the childcare centre are laid

down in a childcare agreement. The child must also attend the childcare centre on a regular basis.

Affordable and accessible to all parents

Parents continue paying the same amount in 2026 as they do now. From 2027 onwards, the parental

contribution is reduced further to 4% of the costs of childcare. To ensure that childcare remains

accessible to all children, childcare organisations are not permitted to charge parents any additional

costs. If parents are unable to pay the parental contribution, they can apply to the Public Entity for a

supplementary child place subsidy.

Supervision by Inspectorate

The Education Inspectorate, in collaboration with local inspectors, monitors the quality of childcare on

an annual basis. On the basis of the inspection report that each childcare centre receives, childcare

organisations can work on repair tasks and further improvements to their childcare services. From 2026

onwards, the inspection report of each childcare centre will also be published. If the improvement

measures ordered by the Inspectorate are not complied with, the Inspectorate has the power to enforce

compliance, for example by imposing a fine or temporary closure if there is a risk to the health or safety

of children.

The website www.best4kids.nu (click on ‘Legislation and Regulations’) contains a summary of the Act

and an animated video. In addition, all rules that are applicable from 2026 onwards can also be found on

this website.

RCN.