Give your opinion on the WolBES and FinBES

The second consultation round for the amendment of the Law Public Entities Bonaire, St.

Eustatius, and Saba (WolBES) and the Law Finances Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and

Saba (FinBES) has begun. During the consultation round, everyone will have the opportunity

to share their view.

The internet consultation can be found on Overheid.nl | Consultatie Herzieningswet Wet

openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba en Wet financiën openbare lichamen

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba.

On the website there are summaries of the proposed amendments in English and

Papiamentu under ‘Relevante Documenten’. Go to ‘Reageren’ to give a reaction in your own

language. It is possible to leave a reaction until the 27 th of October, 2025 (until 6:59 p.m.).

RCN.