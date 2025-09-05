Give your opinion on the WolBES and FinBES

The second consultation round for the amendment of the Law Public Entities Bonaire, St.
Eustatius, and Saba (WolBES) and the Law Finances Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and
Saba (FinBES) has begun. During the consultation round, everyone will have the opportunity
to share their view.
The internet consultation can be found on Overheid.nl | Consultatie Herzieningswet Wet
openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba en Wet financiën openbare lichamen
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba.
On the website there are summaries of the proposed amendments in English and
Papiamentu under ‘Relevante Documenten’. Go to ‘Reageren’ to give a reaction in your own
language. It is possible to leave a reaction until the 27 th of October, 2025 (until 6:59 p.m.).
RCN.