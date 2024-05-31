Firm to study subsea cables for Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has asked Pioneer Consulting, an American full-service submarine fibre optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, to deliver its expertise by producing a comprehensive investigation into enhancing the digital connectivity of the Caribbean Netherlands.
The study will focus on subsea cable infrastructure for IP transit for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES) in the growing and potential market for new cable landings in the Caribbean Sea and surrounding waters, it was stated on the company’s website.
In this study, Pioneer Consulting will specifically address route diversity on subsea cables from BES (and the Eastern Caribbean in general) to global traffic destinations and provide an overview of existing connectivity around and outside the islands towards international targets and the European Union. The company states that the report will also highlight potential alternative routes for future development.
Pioneer Consulting’s Director of Client Solutions Iain Ritson provides Project and Account Management support for this investigation. “We are ready to assist the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and look forward to presenting our findings. Over the next few months, leveraging on our expertise and the industry knowledge we have gained from many previous work assignments, we will prepare a report detailing the possible enhancements for digital connectivity to the remote municipalities in the Caribbean region,” Ritson states.
The investigation is part of the ministry’s broader research into strengthening the vital infrastructure of subsea data cables. These cables play an important role in the data traffic between the Netherlands and other countries, and have proven essential to the country’s digital economy.
The Daily Herald.