VVD member Ferenc Zsolt Szabo (62) will be the State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations on behalf of the PVV. The former member of the House of Representatives is currently vice president of the IT company Capgemini, which often works for governments.

As far as can be ascertained, Szabo has little or no common ground with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. He has Hungarian roots and, in addition to his job at Capgemini, is Vice-President of ECP, the platform for the information society. From 2003 to 2006 he was spokesman for ICT and development cooperation for the VVD party.

DossierKoninkrijksrelaties