Ex Saba Commissioner Chris Johnson is returning to Saba

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations bids a heartfelt farewell to Chris Johnson, who has commanded our Philipsburg office for several years. We honor his invaluable contributions in connecting people and bridging two distinct worlds. Chris has adeptly explained the intricacies of The Hague to Philipsburg and communicated the unique realities of Philipsburg to The Hague, serving as the “history teacher” we have always desired.

Chris Johnson (center) bids farewell to his colleagues & friends at St. Maarten

In the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria, Chris was pivotal in coordinating emergency relief efforts. His dedication extended through the COVID-19 crisis, during which he forged connections across all layers of society. Chris has been a highly esteemed colleague, a trusted friend to many of us, and, above all, a gentleman of outstanding character.

Thank you, Chris, for your unwavering commitment to elevating Kingdom relations. We wish you all the best as you return to your beloved home island of Saba, the “Unspoiled Queen.”

With deepest gratitude and best wishes,

Roald Lapperre
Director-General, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations

