Equal energy tariffs for BES no longer feasible

The outgoing Schoof Cabinet will not meet its earlier commitment to keep energy tariffs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands) in line with those in European Netherlands during its remaining term. The news follows acknowledgment that the Dutch Ministry of Climate and Green Growth has insufficient budgetary space in 2026 to offset rising electricity costs in Caribbean Netherlands.
This was confirmed in a formal response by Eddie van Marum, caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, to a parliamentary motion submitted by MP Don Ceder. Adopted by the Second Chamber (House of Representatives) during the debate on the 2026 budget for Kingdom Relations (Chapter IV), it called on government to take steps before the end of the year to prevent sharp increases in energy tariffs for residents of Caribbean Netherlands.
In his letter to Parliament, Van Marum explained how government has attempted to give effect to the motion, while also outlining its limitations. According to him, discussions were held at various levels between his ministry and other involved departments immediately after the budget debate.
The Ministry of Climate and Green Growth is system-responsible for the energy framework in Caribbean Netherlands and provides structural subsidies to reduce grid costs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Historically, these subsidies were sufficient to bring grid costs down to the level of European Netherlands.
However, since 2025, grid costs in Caribbean Netherlands have increased. Van Marum attributes this primarily to significant population growth on Bonaire and the resulting investments required from local utility companies. These higher costs are ultimately reflected in consumer tariffs, which are set by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).
In 2025, the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth absorbed the cost increase on an incidental basis. For 2026, however, its budget does not allow for additional funding beyond the existing subsidy. As a result, maintaining grid tariffs at European Netherlands levels is no longer feasible within the current financial framework.
According to the state secretary, an additional 2.2 million euros per year would be required to close the gap. He emphasised that any decision to allocate such additional funds would fall to a future cabinet.
To mitigate the impact on low-income households, additional support will remain available in the form of an energy allowance. While this has been abolished in European Netherlands, it will continue to apply in 2026 on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
In November 2025, 4 million euros in incidental funding was allocated from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment to the public entities, allowing local administrations to determine the target groups and subsidy amounts.
The energy allowance forms part of a broader 9.5 million euros package for temporary purchasing power measures in Caribbean Netherlands in 2026. From 2027 onward, this amount will increase structurally to 10.8 million and will be used, among other things, to fund an income-dependent child benefit scheme aimed at strengthening purchasing power in the region.
In his letter, Van Marum stressed that residents of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba deserve the same level of attention as residents in municipalities in European Netherlands. He added that it remains essential to continue monitoring and weighing the cumulative effects of purchasing power measures for Caribbean Netherlands in the years ahead.
The announcement is likely to fuel renewed debate about cost-of-living pressures on the BES islands and the extent to which policy commitments on equality within the Kingdom can be sustained under existing budgetary constraints.
The Daily Herald.