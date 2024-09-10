Empowering Women of Saba – Join their inauguration event

Join the Saba Women’s Empowerment group in their Inauguration Event. The Event is a dynamic initiative to uplift and empower the women of Saba.
Community Engagement Conference:
September 24 6-9 PM Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside.
Event Highlights:
- introduction to the Group: Learn about our vision, mission, and goals. “‘let the Members: Get to know the core group of 20 strong women leaders.
- Participate in an open discussion on the inaugural topic.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded women from all over Saba.
About the Group:
Our mission is to create a supportive network that fosters self-sufficiency, informed decision-making, independence, and proactive involvement in the development of Saba. We aim to address critical issues that affect women on our island through monthly round table sessions and community activities.
Key Features:
- Monthly Round Table Sessions on topics such as:
- Domestic Violence
- Child Abuse
- Positive Parenting
- Economics and Entrepreneurship
- Poverty and Equality
- Racism
- Woman in Politics
- Relationships
- …and much more!
- Interactive Discussions: Engage with other women, share experiences, and learn from experts.
- Build leadership skills and empower others
- Community Support Strengthen the bonds within the Saba community and work towards collective growth.
For more information and to register contact us at: 416 6936