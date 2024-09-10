Empowering Women of Saba – Join their inauguration event

September 10, 2024 Leave a comment

Join the Saba Women’s Empowerment group in their Inauguration Event. The Event is a dynamic initiative to uplift and empower the women of Saba.

Community Engagement Conference:

September 24 6-9 PM Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside.

Event Highlights:

  • introduction to the Group: Learn about our vision, mission, and goals. “‘let the Members: Get to know the core group of 20 strong women leaders.
  • Participate in an open discussion on the inaugural topic.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded women from all over Saba.

About the Group:

Our mission is to create a supportive network that fosters self-sufficiency, informed decision-making, independence, and proactive involvement in the development of Saba. We aim to address critical issues that affect women on our island through monthly round table sessions and community activities.

Key Features:

  • Monthly Round Table Sessions on topics such as:
  • Domestic Violence
  • Child Abuse
  • Positive Parenting
  • Economics and Entrepreneurship
  • Poverty and Equality
  • Racism
  • Woman in Politics
  • Relationships
  • …and much more!
  • Interactive Discussions: Engage with other women, share experiences, and learn from experts.
  • Build leadership skills and empower others
  • Community Support Strengthen the bonds within the Saba community and work towards collective growth.

For more information and to register contact us at: 416 6936

Support for improving livelihood security Caribbean Netherlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved

Saba News