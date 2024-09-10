Empowering Women of Saba – Join their inauguration event

Join the Saba Women’s Empowerment group in their Inauguration Event. The Event is a dynamic initiative to uplift and empower the women of Saba.

Community Engagement Conference:

September 24 6-9 PM Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside.

Event Highlights:

introduction to the Group: Learn about our vision, mission, and goals. “‘let the Members: Get to know the core group of 20 strong women leaders.

Participate in an open discussion on the inaugural topic.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded women from all over Saba.

About the Group:

Our mission is to create a supportive network that fosters self-sufficiency, informed decision-making, independence, and proactive involvement in the development of Saba. We aim to address critical issues that affect women on our island through monthly round table sessions and community activities.

Key Features:

Monthly Round Table Sessions on topics such as:

Domestic Violence

Child Abuse

Positive Parenting

Economics and Entrepreneurship

Poverty and Equality

Racism

Woman in Politics

Relationships

…and much more!

Interactive Discussions: Engage with other women, share experiences, and learn from experts.

Build leadership skills and empower others

Community Support Strengthen the bonds within the Saba community and work towards collective growth.

For more information and to register contact us at: 416 6936