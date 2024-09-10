Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 17th and a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday September 19th

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba with this cares to inform the public that there will be a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at 2:00 pm.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on August 27th, 2024

4. Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points

5. Question round: concerning flagged questions from the incoming correspondence list July 3rd – August 20th, 2024 (Article 18 Rules of procedure Island Council Meeting)

-Executive Council decision list July 9th, 2024 3.0.3 – The removal of metal waste

-Executive Council decision list July 2nd, 2024 3.0.1 – BC proposal Youth Council Saba

-Executive Council decision list July 2nd, 2024 3.0.5 – Official recess

-Executive Council decision list June 27th, 2024 3.0.5 – Part-time vet assistance

– Executive Council decision list July 16th, 2024 3.1.0 – Development and implementation pest mobile application

– Executive Council decision list July 23rd, 2024 3.0.5 Additional storage location Saba Splash

– Executive Council decision list July 23rd, 2024 3.1.4 – Food security proposal

6. Presentation Fort Bay Road below the S-Curve

7. Island Council Proposal 2024.6: Draft Multi-Annual Budget 2025 – 2028

8. Closing

We are looking forward to your attendance.

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202. If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting, you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday September 19th, 2024 at 2:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Government Administration Building.

You can find the link for the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes from the public Island Council meeting on July 11th, and August 29th, 2024

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

-Presentation Fort Bay Road below the S-Curve

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements (Article 35)

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from August 21st – September 10th, 2024

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council

6. Motions

7. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.