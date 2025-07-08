Employment on the rise across Bonaire and Saba

Employment across Bonaire and Saba saw significant growth in 2024, with the total num­ber of working individu­als ages 15 to 74 rising to 17,500 — a twelve per cent increase compared to 2022. The growth was especially strong in Bonaire, while Saba registered a modest increase and St. Eustatius saw a slight decline. The figures come from the lat­est Labour Force Survey conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in The Hague.

Bonaire added 1,800 jobs over the two-year period, bringing the total number of employed persons to 14,700 — a 14% increase. As a result, the island’s net la­bour participation rate (the percentage of people ages 15 to 74 who are working) rose to 73.8% in 2024, up from 72.5% in 2022.

In contrast, employment in St. Eustatius declined by 3%, with 1,800 people in work in 2024 compared to the previous survey. The participation rate dropped from 72.9% to 71.4%.

Saba experienced a smaller but positive gain, with 1,100 people in employment — 90 more than in 2022. The labour participation rate rose to 67.2%.

From 2022 to 2024, em­ployment among locally born residents — defined as those born on Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, Aruba, Curacao or St. Maarten ­grew by 1,100, bringing the total to 9,300. However, the number of employed per­sons born outside these is­lands also increased, reach­ing 8,300 in 2024, up by 800 compared to 2022.

In Bonaire, 10,200 of the employed population in 2024 were not born on the island — an increase of 1,500 over two years. Roughly 20% of this group were born in Curacao and 15% in the European Neth­erlands.

Bonaire-born residents made up around 30% of the island’s working popu­lation and were more likely to be employed in public administration, healthcare, construction and trade. Migrants were especially active in construction and hospitality.

Shifting demographics

In St. Eustatius, native-born workers made up 37% of the employed population in 2024, down from 40% in 2022. Most Statia-born workers were employed in government, education, and manufacturing. Nota­bly, 14% of the employed population were born in the Dominican Republic, a group largely working in construction.

Saba saw a similar trend. In 2024, 29% of employed persons were native Sa­bans, compared to 31% in 2022. Nearly half of them (45%) worked in public ad­ministration. The number of migrant workers rose to 780, up from 700 in 2022, with a noticeable presence of workers from Colombia and other countries. Mi­grants in Saba were mainly employed in construction, trade, hospitality and edu­cation.

Hiring of foreign nationals

According to labour regu­lations in the Caribbean Netherlands, employers must prioritise hiring local candidates or those with Dutch or United States nationality. Only when no suitable candidate is avail­able can employers apply for a temporary work per­mit to hire individuals of other nationalities under strict conditions.

The Daily Herald.