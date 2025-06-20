Police report of Monday, the 16th of June until Friday, the 20th of June 2025.

Garbage dump on fire SABA

On Thursday, the 19th of June, around 8 PM, the central control room received a report of a fire at

the garbage dump on Saba. Upon arrival, the patrol observed that it was a large fire, which posed a

risk of spreading. The fire was concentrated in the center, between metal objects and vehicles on

the site. There was considerable smoke. No one was injured. Police were present to keep traffic at a

safe distance.

Arrest and house search SABA

In the morning hours of Wednesday, the 18th of June, the Arrest Team arrested a 40-year-old man

with the initials E.A.H. on the Gladiola Street on Saba for violation of the Firearms Act BES. Following

the arrest, a search took place in a house in the same street.

During the search, a quantity of cannabis-like plants was found. The plants, some suspected

narcotics and some relevant items were seized. The investigation in this case is ongoing.

KPCN.