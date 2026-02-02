Dutch coalition agreement lists a Caribbean platform

The new Dutch government sees many opportunities for cooperation with the Caribbean part of the kingdom. This is evident from the coalition agreement presented by the leaders of D66, CDA and WD.
The parties have a relatively strong focus on security and sustainable development, mentioning the establishment of a Caribbean growth platform. There will be continued attention to finance, governance and poverty, including funding for the so-called BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba).
“The kingdom offers many opportunities to strengthen society and the economy on both sides of the Atlantic. That is why we are committed to equal cooperation, tackling poverty and making much better use of opportunities for green growth,” the accord states in its chapter “A Strong Democracy.”
The governing partners also refer to the fact that the kingdom will be represented at the FIFA World Cup by both the Dutch and Curacao national football teams.
The theme of security is frequently mentioned in the coalition agreement. “The Netherlands has a responsibility to protect the Caribbean part of our kingdom. That is why we maintain a credible military presence,” the authors wrote. The defence chapter discusses “strengthening our vital infrastructure in the North Sea and the defence of the Caribbean part of the kingdom.”
Regarding sustainability, the parties acknowledge that the Caribbean countries and islands are feeling the effects of climate change through coral damage and flooding. Joint climate policy therefore remains important, as does investment in the economy.
“That is why we are establishing an Economic Growth Platform Carib, with the aim of stimulating economic development and innovation on the six islands. Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten should also be able to use the National Investment Institution.”
The platform and institution are proposals from the D66 and CDA. “Of course, the coalition accord contains proposals that clearly stem from one of the three election programmes,” said D66 leader Rob Jetten.
“If you look closely, you’ll see the party colours, but I’m pleased that we’ve managed to create a coherent narrative,” said VVD leader Dylan Yesilgoz. One VVD proposal in the agreement is to amend the Kingdom Charter, allowing the islands to declare independence.
Then agreement also has many recurring themes. For Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, this is tackling poverty.
“30 million euros will be made structurally available for poverty issues in the Caribbean Netherlands and the further implementation of the recommendations of the Social Minimum Commission. The document also mentions the modernization of governance and financial legislation on the three islands, but without providing details. The so-called WolBES and FinBES are sensitive issues.
Recurring themes for the three Dutch Caribbean countries are healthy government finances, good governance and a strong rule of law. “We, the Netherlands, continue our efforts to work with Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten on good governance, tackling undermining and corruption, and sustainably strengthening the economy and education through sustainable agreements.” The parties want to make the European Parliament elections more accessible as well.
The Caribbean part of the kingdom plays a more important role in the coalition agreement of D66, CDA, and VVD than that of over a year and a half ago. “The Netherlands considers the Caribbean part of the kingdom valuable,” was the only reference to the islands by the then-coalition of PVV, VVD, BBB and NSC.
However, the two are difficult to compare. The 2024 accord was a concise outline agreement and contained provisions that the parties involved still had to work out among themselves.
The current version is almost three times as long, but contains many plans that the coalition partners still have to negotiate with the opposition parties. These negotiations are important because D66, CDA, and VVD do not have a majority in both the House of Representatives (Second Chamber) and Senate (First Chamber) of Parliament.
These negotiations may begin as early as Tuesday. The House of Representatives will then debate the coalition accord.
If there is sufficient support, D66 leader Jetten will be appointed “formateur” and can form a government from candidates nominated by D66, CDA, and VVD. The minister and/or state secretary responsible for Kingdom Relations will also be determined at that time. Appointment of the new cabinet is scheduled for February 23.
The Daily Herald.