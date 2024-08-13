Boat owners haul vessels out of the sea as Saba prepares for TS Ernesto.

Some boat owners in Saba had their vessels taken out of the water via a crane on Monday while others took their boats to dock in St. Maarten, as Saba prepared for the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto.
Saba’s government announced that its offices will be closed today, Tuesday.
Day-care centre Absolute Childcare will also be closed, as well as government-owned telecommunications company SATEL and the government-owned Saba Electric Company (SEC).
The government promised to update residents on these closures on Tuesday afternoon, and advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm because of an increased risk of flash-flooding and landslides.
Saba’s airport closed at 1:30pm Monday and will remain closed today, Tuesday. The island’s only scheduled passenger airline — Windward Islands Airways International Winair — has cancelled its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, but expects to resume services on Thursday.
The “Makana” Ferry Service has also cancelled its scheduled trips from Tuesday through Thursday.
Cargo ship “Mutty’s Pride” was reportedly unable to dock at Port de Galisbay in French St. Martin on Monday, leaving uncertainty surrounding when the vessel will call at Saba. It usually brings cargo to the island on Wednesdays.
Saba and St. Eustatius were placed under a topical Storm Warning on Monday morning, which means tropical storm conditions arc expected in the warning area within 36 hours.
The Daily Herald.