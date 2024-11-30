Artisanal Holiday Market at Tropics Cafe, December 1st

Join us this Sunday December 1st at the Artisanal Holiday Market from 3-5pm at Tropics Cafe, free for all to visit.

Meet The Potters from HOT Art Studio and admire their Art Display. `See all the entries of the latest Pottery Throwdown Season 2 and vote for your favourite.

There will be local vendors from Juliana’s Hotel selling their work such as Indigo & Eco Dye Artwork by Anna Keene from The Studio, fresh flower arrangements by Jerome from Divino Flowers, and found treasures by Hanneke from Saba Finds. As well as Pottery from the different HOT Art Studio potters.

Taste the amazing beers on tap from Deep Dive Brewing Co and enjoy delicious snacks from Tropics Cafe

Looking forward to seeing you this Sunday afternoon!