Are you looking for a low-maintenance gardening method? Join the Sea & Learn Foundation and the hydroponics farm on May 25 for a hands-on workshop to start your own wicking bed garden!

Wicking beds use less water, require less frequent attention, and help grow plants that can flourish in less space and greater heat. What’s not to like?! Sign up on the Sea & Learn website for this workshop- May 25, starting at 9 am! Go to seaandlearn.org/wicking-beds .

This workshop is supported by the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) and specifically the hydroponics farm as part of the Public Entity Saba’s aim to increase awareness among the community, to support more environmentally friendly and sustainable practices and to embed in the island community the knowledge needed to grow our own food through backyard farming practices.

Sea & Learn