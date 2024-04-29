Almost 300 laws apply to Caribbean Netherlands

For residents of the Caribbean Netherlands, it is often not clear which Dutch legislation applies. The Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK, in collaboration with other departments, has created an overview of all legislation currently applicable on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
The document with the total overview, with almost 300 laws in it, has been sent to the Dutch Parliament’s Second Chamber, together with the bi-annual legislation overview with, in principle, the most important legislation for the Caribbean Netherlands.
The periodic legislation overview is mainly to let the residents of the Caribbean Netherlands know what laws and regulations are being realised in the short and medium term.
However, the overview is not only useful for the island residents, but also for lawmakers. The overview was developed after former Member of Parliament Jorien Wu ite asked the Dutch government in an adopted motion to draw up a total overview of laws.
According to caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen, the overview will help in adhering to the “comply or explain” principle, which entails that the Dutch government applies policies and regulations of the Netherlands to the Caribbean Netherlands unless there is a reason not to do so.
In connection with this principle, the cabinet will communicate more with the Second Chamber concerning whether legislation applies to the Caribbean Netherlands as well, said Van Huffelen during a digital press conference with Caribbean media on Friday, April 26. “This because it has happened very often that no discussion took place whether laws should also apply to the islands,” she said.
In Wuite’s motion it is also stated that residents in the Caribbean Netherlands must be informed about the laws that are currently applicable. Information about the laws can be found in the info-graphic with a global overview of legislation subjects with examples, and the total overview with all laws, both of which can be found on https://wetten.overheid.nl/. The public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will become more, and earlier, involved in the preparation of policy and legislation, it was stated in a press release. The periodic legislation overview will also be included in this effort.
The Daily Herald.