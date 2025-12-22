ACM strengthens sustainability focus in setting 2026 maximum tariffs for electricity and drinking water

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has set the maximum tariffs for electricity and drinking water on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba for 2026. These tariffs are reviewed annually to ensure that consumers do not pay more than necessary. At the same time, electricity and drinking water companies retain sufficient financial capacity to invest in system reliability, island growth, and sustainability.

Greater emphasis on sustainability

For the first time, the 2026 maximum tariffs include an explicit incentive for electricity producers to increase the share of sustainably generated electricity. Making energy and drinking water production more sustainable benefits the climate and reduces the islands’ dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices. Fuel costs continue to have a significant impact on tariffs, as fossil fuels remain widely used in electricity and water production.

Role of subsidies

The Ministry of Climate and Green Growth and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management subsidise parts of the electricity and drinking water tariffs. As a result, the prices actually paid by consumers may be lower than the ACM’s maximum tariffs. The level of these subsidies for 2026 has not yet been determined. All tariff amounts below are stated excluding subsidies.

Saba

Maximum electricity usage tariff: may increase from approximately USD 0.39/kWh to USD 0.48/kWh. For an average household, this might result in an increase of about USD 19 per month from 1 January 2026.

Maximum fixed electricity charge: may increase by approximately 15%.

