VNG to set up Caribbean Desk

The Association of Dutch Municipalities VNG is setting up a Caribbean Desk, which will serve as a central point of contact for Caribbean members. This was announced by Director of VNG International Pieter Jeroense in an interview in the recently published newsletter by the Cabinet of the Special Envoy of the BES Islands.
Public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES), as well as countries Curacao and Aruba, are members of VNG and can therefore make use of its services. But many of the products and services provided by the VNG are not always easily accessible to its Dutch Caribbean members, says Jeroense.
“Supporting our Caribbean members requires tailored assistance. The programmatic approach adopted by VNG International helps to address the specific interests and needs of the islands,” the director says. Besides offering tailored expertise, for example through the Caribbean Exchange Network, VNG is also working on making the services that are available to its European members just as accessible to its Caribbean members.
“We are in the process [with funding from the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations Ed.] of setting up a Caribbean Desk, which will serve as a central point of contact for Caribbean members. This will enhance the accessibility of VNG services for the islands,” Jeroense explains.
VNG collaborated with Special Envoy for the Caribbean Netherlands for European Union (EU) funds, United Nations (UN) funds and economic ties with Latin America, Edison Rijna to explore opportunities to open more doors towards the EU, it was stated in the newsletter. “Our collaboration with the Special Envoy for the BES, Rijna, primarily focuses on cooperation in EU projects. We have good communication with each other and are always open to new ways of collaboration,” says Jeroense.
VNG and the Cabinet of the Special Envoy of the BES Islands are setting up two concrete initiatives. The first concerns organising workshops aimed at strengthening the capacity of local organisations to write EU proposals, which, according to Jeroense, is not always easy. The second focuses on supporting each of the BES islands this year in writing two EU proposals.
“Currently, not all opportunities for EU financing are being utilised by the BES islands. This is unfortunate because there is a lot of money available. At VNG International, we have a lot of knowledge and experience in this area and are happy to support the islands. Through the Caribbean Exchange Network, we facilitate training to increase the knowledge and capacity of organisations in writing proposals for EU financing. In 2023, this has already led to the successful acquisition for an organisation in Bonaire, and we are pleased to continue and expand our support this year, extending it to the other islands,” Jeroense concludes.
The Daily Herald.