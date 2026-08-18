Vessel Found on Rocks Near All Too Far Trail; Dog Safely Rescued

The Public Entity Saba has issued an update regarding an incident that unfolded earlier today and continued into the evening, after local fishermen reported a vessel on the rocks near the All Too Far Trail, between Sulphur Mine and Diamond Rock.

Upon receiving the report, the Harbor Master was notified and Saba’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team was dispatched to the location. When responders arrived, they found the vessel unmanned — except for a dog that was still on board. The dog was safely brought ashore and is currently being cared for.

Information received later in the day indicates that the vessel belongs to a resident of St. Barths, who had reportedly been searching for both the vessel and their dog for several days. The suspected owner will be contacted to confirm the details and arrange the next steps regarding the vessel and the animal.

The Public Entity Saba expressed its gratitude to everyone involved in reporting the vessel, coordinating the response, rescuing the dog, and ensuring proper care afterward. Their quick actions helped bring the situation to a safe conclusion.