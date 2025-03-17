Team Saba performed very well at the Iron Man race in Puerto Rico

Team Saba made us all proud yesterday in Puerto Rico at the IronMan 70.3, showcasing incredible determination, endurance, and team spirit! This grueling competition consists of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21.1km run, testing every athlete’s limits.

We are thrilled to announce that each and every athlete from Saba successfully completed the race—a remarkable achievement on its own! A special shoutout to Carlos Franco and Jochem Batstra, who delivered outstanding performances, finishing in the top 100 out of 731 participants!

Below, you’ll find the individual results of our incredible athletes. No matter the rankings, every competitor demonstrated immense dedication and resilience.

A huge congratulations once again to the entire team and support crew—your hard work and perseverance truly inspire us all!

PES