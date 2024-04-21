Team Saba Departs for First Match in SSS School Games

On Sunday morning a group of female students who will be representing Saba in the SSS School Games traveled to Statia for the first competition.

During the games, students from St. Maarten, Statia and Saba will meet and compete starting this Sunday. Statia will be hosting the volleyball tournament for secondary school girls on April 21st.

On May 12th, 2024, Saba will take the helm, organizing the netball competition for primary school girls. The series will culminate on May 26th, 2024, with Sint Maarten hosting the 3×3 basketball tournament for primary school boys.

BES Reporter

