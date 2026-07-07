Support for aviation in Windward Islands

Financial backing for air traffic in the Windward Islands is one step closer. On Thursday, the Dutch Parliament’s Second Chamber (House of Representatives) ap­proved the bill enabling as­sistance, including the sub­mitted motions.

Based on an exploratory study, a decision will be made after the summer re­cess regarding the manner in which interisland flights will be supported. “In prin­ciple, I will do that after the summer, this autumn,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Vincent Karremans.

The proposal concerns a Public Service Obliga­tion (PSO) — a guarantee for affordable air connec­tions. The government views this as the most ef­ficient arrangement for af­fordable flights between St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba. The same structure is used by European coun­tries such as Greece, Italy and Scotland for affordable connections to islands.

During a recent debate in The Hague, all legislators present emphasised that Statians and Sabans are de­pendent on air traffic. “For the residents of Saba and Sint Eustatius, an air con­nection is not a luxury, but a lifeline. Without reliable flights, not only will mobil­ity come under pressure, but also access to health­care, education, family, work, and economic devel­opment,” said Ula Köse of D66.

However, MPs did have some concerns regarding implementation. CU’s Don Ceder referred to a note made by Karremans stating that funding must be avail­able for the support.

That remains uncertain, the minister said. “I believe it is a matter of political will,” Ceder responded. Together with PRO’s Mikal Tseggai, he submitted a motion to apply slightly more pressure. Before the end of the year, they want to demand a package for the PSO or a tender pro­cess.

Karremans responded positively. “I certainly have the political will, and I am certainly willing to make an effort,” he said.

The VVD minister also promised attention to in­novations in the field of sustainable aviation. That topic was mentioned by, among others, CDA’s Jantine Zwinkels. “For ma­jor international aviation, electric flying will not be an alternative for the time be­ing, but for short distances, this technology actually of­fers prospects,” said Zwin­kels.

Finally, all the MPs men­tioned ticket prices. “If you are on Saba, you can see Sint Eustatius, and vice ver­sa. It is about a 30-kilome­tre flight. That flight costs 400 dollars. (…) For the same amount, we fly from Amsterdam to Dubai,” said Hidde Heutink of Groep Markuszower.

Like Tseggai and Köse, he asked about the possibility of lowering ticket prices for residents, but keeping them at the current level for tour­ists.

The draft law is intended to keep air traffic reliable and affordable, so ticket prices are a focus of the government. “They are very dependent on that connection, so it is impor­tant that we pay attention to that,” he added.

The possibility of different prices for residents and vis­itors is being investigated, but the minister did note that the islands are partly dependent on tourism.

The Daily Herald.