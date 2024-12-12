Support and leadership program for political office holders BES

On Tuesday, December 10, State Secretary Zsolt Szabó of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization signed a memorandum of understanding to support the leadership and governance program for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Szabó formalized the agreements with the island governors of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, alongside representatives from professional associations of mayors, aldermen, municipal council members, secretaries, and clerks.

The program provides professional development opportunities, including workshops, education, and training for Island Council members, commissioners, governors, clerks, and their staff. Tailored to the Caribbean context, it addresses the specific needs of the islands.

Separate memoranda were signed for each island by State Secretary Szabó and the respective island governors: John Soliano (Bonaire), Alida Francis (St. Eustatius), and Jonathan Johnson (Saba). Representatives from professional associations also signed, including Jeroen van Gool (Association of Aldermen), Abdullah Uysal (Association for Councilors), Arnout van Kooij (Association of Clerks), Hilde Westera (Dutch Association of Mayors), and Esther Sommer (Association of Municipal Secretaries).

Program Priorities and Goals

State Secretary Szabó emphasized the program’s alignment with his priority of promoting good governance, stating: “Investing in the professionalization of political office holders, island secretaries, and clerks is vital for strengthening governance.” He also highlighted two additional priorities: ensuring solid public finances and increasing the self-reliance of the islands.

Collaborative Capacity Building

The program fosters collaboration between the islands and professional associations. Island Governor Johnson noted, “Capacity building is crucial for a small island like Saba, and we can benefit greatly from this support. At the same time, professional associations can learn from Saba.” Island Governor Soliano added, “This initiative allows us to work together on the islands’ development.” Governor Francis remarked, “This partnership strengthens local public administration, ensuring long-term support for our islands.”

Strengthening Democracy

The program also focuses on reinforcing democratic institutions. Uysal stated, “A strong council is essential for local democracy, and this program invests in that strength.” Westera highlighted the importance of professional development for governors, while Sommer emphasized the goal of building a stronger government.

Support and Implementation

The Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) is funding the program through a subsidy granted to professional associations. Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, and the associations were closely involved in designing the program to meet their unique needs.

PES