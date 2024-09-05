Statia and Saba compete in soccer tournament

Youth and adult teams from the island of Saba travelled to the island of Statia to take part in a soccer tournament Friday Au­gust 30th and Saturday August 31st evening at the Johan Cruyff Court Sports field.

Among those visiting the island along with the players were Recorder for the Saba Island Coun­cil Akilah Levenstone, as well as the spouses of Saba Island Gover­nor Jonathan Johnson and Commissioner Bruce Sagers who all came to support their sons who were taking part in the games.

Statia Commission­er of Sports Rechelline Leerdam was present and she welcomed all those present to support the players. She wanted ev­eryone present to know how happy she was that everyone could be there to exchange in these friendly games between their islands.

To the players she gave them 4 points to use dur­ing the games: play their best, backup and support their teammates, respect their opponents and she encouraged everyone to have fun.

She then went on to question the players from both teams if they were ready, and their respons­es were yes we are ready. The children ranged in ages from 6 years of age and up.

The Saba team was represented by Child Focus of Saba and the Sta­tia team by Diker Sports Training Academy Foun­dation, both organisa­tions collaborated to or­ganise the tournament.

On Friday the Statia youths were coached by Dane Cornell and Miguel Chiverton. On Friday, the Statia youth team won the game by scoring 5 goals and Saba youth team scored 3 goals.

Later that same night the Saba adults team won their game 8-3.

Saturday night the Statia youths team won the match by scoring 9 goals and while Saba youth team scored 3 goals. That same night during the adult team games, the Statia adult team scored 5 goals and won the match against the Saba adults team that scored 3 goals.

Both evenings were fun and the supporters came out to cheer on their team and cheer they did.

