State secretary to visit islands

Dutch State Secretary Eric van der Burg of Kingdom Relations and Decisive Government will visit Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao in April. A month later, he will tour St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba. The new state sec­retary announced this on Friday during the first online press conference with Caribbean media.

“I spoke with the three ministers plenipotentiary this morn­ing and am very much looking forward to getting started with the portfolio. I hope to be on a plane to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao on April 12th, and a little less than a month later to St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, and Saba,” he said after the first Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR meeting.

Immediately after his appointment, Van der Burg also had online contact with the Island Governors of Bonaire, St. Eu­statius and Saba, and the Prime Ministers of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten. The latter three will also visit The Hague, but no date has yet been set. “They will of course speak to me, but it is also about contact with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands,” he said

The Daily Herald.